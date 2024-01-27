Brokerages Set Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) PT at $28.70

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.08.

Several research firms have commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield Business Partners

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Business Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -537.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -624.84%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.