Brokerages Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Price Target at $127.35

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $103.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

