Brokerages Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target at $325.89

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.89.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSE RACE opened at $340.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.16. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $246.51 and a 1 year high of $372.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

