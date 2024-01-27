Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT at $19.50

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 18th.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $118,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,630,973.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $118,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,630,973.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,012. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 190,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

