Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) PT at $109.73

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $123.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $440,883.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in PVH by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after purchasing an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,601,000 after acquiring an additional 506,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,080,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in PVH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,520,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Free Report

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

