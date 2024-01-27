Brokerages Set Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target at $6.88

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

