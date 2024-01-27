Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target at $137.22

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

