Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price at $36.83

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

SYF stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 19.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.