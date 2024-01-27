Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target at $161.78

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.25.

MIDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middleby during the second quarter worth $413,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Middleby during the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 44.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $141.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Middleby has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $162.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.09.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

