Brokers Offer Predictions for Avery Dennison Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVY. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $201.00 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $204.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.45 and its 200-day moving average is $186.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

