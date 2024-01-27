Brokers Offer Predictions for Avery Dennison Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.24 EPS.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.
View Our Latest Analysis on AVY
Avery Dennison Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $201.00 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $204.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.45 and its 200-day moving average is $186.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avery Dennison
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.