Brokers Set Expectations for Packaging Co. of America’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $7.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.67. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PKG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE PKG opened at $171.89 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 158,780 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8,756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

