Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of BEPC opened at $27.97 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -275.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

