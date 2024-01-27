Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.16

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and traded as high as $33.88. Brother Industries shares last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 326 shares changing hands.

Brother Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

