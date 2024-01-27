Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,620,705 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,591 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.5% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.14% of Microsoft worth $3,353,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. China Renaissance began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.16.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $403.93 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $242.20 and a 1 year high of $407.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

