Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.00

Shares of Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.00 and traded as low as $13.20. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares.

Brunswick Bancorp Stock Up 21.2 %

The company has a market cap of $45.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.

