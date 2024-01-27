Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th.

Byline Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Byline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $22.49. 145,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,409. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.18. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $104.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,805,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,306,419. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,015 shares of company stock worth $306,598. Company insiders own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 45.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

