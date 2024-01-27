Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 5,734 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $159.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.24. The firm has a market cap of $383.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

