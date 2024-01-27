Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni Sells 4,500 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 12th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 11,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total value of $3,078,205.00.
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.25. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.62 and a 1-year high of $301.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
