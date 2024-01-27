Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $271.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.67.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $290.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $180.62 and a one year high of $301.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,250 shares of company stock worth $19,593,614. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $227,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

