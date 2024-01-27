Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,036 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Caesars Entertainment worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. SCP Investment LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.2% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $8,655,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,298,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,147,000 after buying an additional 1,797,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 223,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.49. 2,601,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,865,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

