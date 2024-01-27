California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,168 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of ITT worth $16,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $1,012,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.95. The stock had a trading volume of 204,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,341. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

ITT announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

