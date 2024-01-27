California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 35,280 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Floor & Decor worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

NYSE:FND traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 702,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

