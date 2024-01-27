California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,765 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of A. O. Smith worth $15,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $66,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.92. 846,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,634. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.65. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.77.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

