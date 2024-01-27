California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 7,014 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.50% of Black Hills worth $17,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Black Hills by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 100,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.80. 366,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.66. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. Black Hills’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

