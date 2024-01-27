California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of WEX worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.18. 227,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,712. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $208.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,845,069 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.