California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Penumbra worth $16,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Penumbra by 331.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 7,117.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 238,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 133.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 121,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,435 shares of company stock worth $319,350. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $252.37. 250,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,979. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 245.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $270.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.02 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

