California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of East West Bancorp worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $70,749,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 644,333 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,563.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

EWBC traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.28. 1,037,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. UBS Group increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

