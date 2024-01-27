California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Robert Half worth $15,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 107,547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,186,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,226,375,000 after buying an additional 56,134,650 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 2,249.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,597,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,808,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,330,000 after purchasing an additional 891,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $89.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.35.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.