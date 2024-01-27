California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,916 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of BILL worth $16,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BILL by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

In other BILL news, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,930.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hornik bought 17,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $1,000,437.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,365 shares of company stock worth $1,844,675 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $74.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,105. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $304.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $149.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

About BILL



BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

