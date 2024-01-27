California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 23,560 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of XPO worth $16,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in XPO by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in XPO by 21.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in XPO by 37.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 240,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on XPO from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.89. The stock had a trading volume of 772,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $90.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 280.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.05.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye purchased 1,500 shares of XPO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.