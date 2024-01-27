California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,163 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of American Financial Group worth $15,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG remained flat at $120.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 215,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,446. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.77. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average is $114.66.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

