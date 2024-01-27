California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,616 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of EastGroup Properties worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

EGP stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.97. 135,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.45 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Mizuho cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

