California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,722 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $15,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after buying an additional 368,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 284,188 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,280,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,186,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $182.35. 155,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average of $160.51. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $202.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

