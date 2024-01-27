California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 73,965 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,911 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of American Airlines Group worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 209.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 209,600 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,142,914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 859,964 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,699 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 207,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 324,430 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 311,110 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 45,618,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,212,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
