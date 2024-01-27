California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 73,965 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,911 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,965 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of American Airlines Group worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 209.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 209,600 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,142,914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 859,964 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,699 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 207,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 324,430 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 311,110 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 45,618,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,212,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

