California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Five Below worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Five Below by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,525,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,514,000 after buying an additional 353,370 shares during the last quarter.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $190.16. 588,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,637. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.25 and its 200-day moving average is $184.43. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.57 and a twelve month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

