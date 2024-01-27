California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,345 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.50% of Spire worth $15,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 3.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.15. 371,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,145. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.48 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 78.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SR. Bank of America increased their price target on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

In other news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.95 per share, with a total value of $30,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,475. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

