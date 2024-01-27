California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Bath & Body Works worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.44. 1,774,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,844. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.82. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

About Bath & Body Works

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.