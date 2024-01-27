California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Nutanix worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NTNX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,460,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock worth $10,796,748. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,642. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $57.53.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.