California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.10 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Littelfuse worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.60. 95,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,445. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.00. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

