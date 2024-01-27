California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.04 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of MarketAxess worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after buying an additional 608,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in MarketAxess by 96,420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,561,000 after buying an additional 2,203,211 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in MarketAxess by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,387,000 after acquiring an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.50. 224,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,466. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.10. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.89.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

