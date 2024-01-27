California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.31 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Americold Realty Trust worth $15,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,305. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -220.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

