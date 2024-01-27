California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.73 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,739 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of DocuSign worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 250.53, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435 over the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

