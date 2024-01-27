California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.19 Million Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of AptarGroup worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.70. The stock had a trading volume of 219,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,949. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.89 and a twelve month high of $133.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

