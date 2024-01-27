California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.39 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.38% of Exponent worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 23.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,012 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.63. The stock had a trading volume of 168,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,228. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.69. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $112.75.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

