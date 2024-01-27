California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.39 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.38% of Exponent worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 23.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,012 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exponent Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.63. The stock had a trading volume of 168,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,228. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.69. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $112.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exponent
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Exponent Profile
Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exponent
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.