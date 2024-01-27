California Public Employees Retirement System Has $16.79 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of NRG Energy worth $16,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1,698.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,711. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

