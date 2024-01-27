California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.38 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,227 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Performance Food Group worth $17,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,998 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

