California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of AGCO worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in AGCO by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.15. The stock had a trading volume of 435,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.45. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $109.81 and a 12 month high of $145.53.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.