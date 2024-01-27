California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Guidewire Software worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWRE traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.10. 366,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,270. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average is $92.98. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

