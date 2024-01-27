California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of CubeSmart worth $15,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 332.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.68. 965,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,118. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.16%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.