California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Vail Resorts worth $16,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,393,000 after purchasing an additional 131,170 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $1,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $228.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,370. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.98. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.88 and a 12-month high of $266.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

